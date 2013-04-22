MOSCOW, April 22 The board of Lukoil has recommended a 50 rouble ($1.58) 2012 final dividend, Russia's No.2 oil producer said in a statement on Monday.

Lukoil, whose largest shareholders are top managers Vagit Alekperov and Leonid Fedun, paid a 40 rouble per share interim dividend. Including the proposed dividend, the 2012 payout would total 90 roubles per share, up from 75 roubles in 2011.