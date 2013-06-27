MOSCOW, June 27 The head of Russia's Lukoil
said the company would look for assets in eastern
Russia, where new fields are under development to feed Asian
demand, and hoped to pump more crude eastward on the ESPO
pipeline.
Lukoil is struggling to find ways to increase production as
it pumps declining West Siberian fields. It is sending one cargo
eastward on the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean line during the third
quarter, its first ever.
"We will increase from there," Alekperov told reporters at
Lukoil's annual meeting.
It has no production assets in the east and Alekperov said
there were no appealing options among existing available fields
in the region but the company might go exploring to gain a
foothold there.
"We are aiming for geologic exploration in Yakutia,
Krasnoyarsk, and Irkutsk," Alekperov said, naming three regions
in east Siberia where crude is produced for eastward delivery.