MOSCOW, June 27 The head of Russia's Lukoil said the company would look for assets in eastern Russia, where new fields are under development to feed Asian demand, and hoped to pump more crude eastward on the ESPO pipeline.

Lukoil is struggling to find ways to increase production as it pumps declining West Siberian fields. It is sending one cargo eastward on the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean line during the third quarter, its first ever.

"We will increase from there," Alekperov told reporters at Lukoil's annual meeting.

It has no production assets in the east and Alekperov said there were no appealing options among existing available fields in the region but the company might go exploring to gain a foothold there.

"We are aiming for geologic exploration in Yakutia, Krasnoyarsk, and Irkutsk," Alekperov said, naming three regions in east Siberia where crude is produced for eastward delivery.