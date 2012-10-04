MOSCOW Oct 4 Saratovorgsintez, a chemical plant controlled by Russia's third-largest crude producer LUKOIL , has been hit by fire on Thursday, Russian news agencies report citing Emergencies Ministry.

Interfax news agency said one worker was injured in fire in the plant, located in Saratov, some 850 kilometres south-east of Moscow. A LUKOIL spokesman in Moscow declined to comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)