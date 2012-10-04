HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MOSCOW Oct 4 Saratovorgsintez, a chemical plant controlled by Russia's third-largest crude producer LUKOIL , has been hit by fire on Thursday, Russian news agencies report citing Emergencies Ministry.
Interfax news agency said one worker was injured in fire in the plant, located in Saratov, some 850 kilometres south-east of Moscow. A LUKOIL spokesman in Moscow declined to comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.