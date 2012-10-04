HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
(Corrected after Russian newswires corrected reports to say TNK-BP refinery (not Lukoil) hit by fire, corrects oil plant's title to make clear it is a refinery not chemical plant)
MOSCOW Oct 4 Saratov oil refinery, a plant controlled by Russia's TNK-BP, has been hit by fire on Thursday, Russian news agencies report citing the Emergencies Ministry.
Interfax news agency said one worker was injured in the fire in the plant, located in Saratov, some 850 km south-east of Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.