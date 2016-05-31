VOLGOGRAD, Russia May 31 Lukoil,
Russia's No. 2 oil producer, opened the country's largest vacuum
gasoil (VGO) hydrocracking facility at its Volgograd refinery on
Tuesday, built as part of a sweeping modernisation of the
country's refineries.
The $2.2 billion VGO complex, which also includes hydrogen
and sulphur production, can process up to 3.5 million tonnes of
VGO a year. It will help Lukoil improve overall fuel quality and
increase output of ultra-low sulphur diesel by 1.8 million
tonnes annually, from nearly 4 million tonnes currently, the
company said.
Russian oil companies and the government agreed on plans to
modernise refineries in 2011 after gasoline supplies almost ran
dry due to a lack of modern refining capacity.
The companies pledged to install 130 new facilities by 2020
that will enable Russia to increase production of higher-margin
lighter products.
VGO is mostly used as feedstock to produce diesel and
gasoline. Until now, Lukoil exported all the VGO produced at the
Volgograd refinery - around 200,000 tonnes a month - via the
Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.
Industry sources have said Lukoil will use around
100,000-110,000 tonnes of VGO a month for making refined oil
products at the plant, and the rest will be exported from
Novorossiisk.
"There won't be a sharp increase in diesel exports, as it
had been through before. Maybe an additional couple of
30,000-tonne cargoes a month," a trader said.
"Now, these volumes will be pretty timely in the
Mediterranean, taking into account refining throughput cuts in
Italy and a strike in France," he said.
France is increasing its imports of refined fuels after a
more than week-long strike by oil workers disrupted supply,
industry sources said.
Lukoil's Volgograd refinery has an annual capacity of 14.5
million tonnes, or 290,000 barrels a day.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; additional reporting by Natalia
Chumakova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan
Fenton)