Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
MOSCOW, June 18 Lukoil is in talks with U.S. oil firm Hess Corp to buy a stake in its offshore project in Ghana, two sources close to the talks said, as part of its strategy to look beyond a closed Russian market.
Lukoil, a private company that is struggling to get a foothold in new major domestic fields largely taken by state firms, has the most foreign interests of any Russian energy company.
"Lukoil is interested in the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points project operated by Hess," one of the sources said.
The project, located about 44 miles (70 km) offshore Ghana, is 90 percent owned by Hess, and the rest belongs to Ghana National Petroleum Company. Hess started pre-development studies on the block after finishing drilling its seventh well last year.
The other source said Lukoil was considering buying a significant stake but not a majority stake.
Lukoil declined to comment. Hess did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jane Baird)
* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.