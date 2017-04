MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian oil company Lukoil said on Friday it had raised $500 million in financing from Alfa Bank for five years.

It added that the funds would be used for general corporate purposes and that it had simultaneously repaid 30 billion roubles ($455.63 million) of one-year financing provided by Alfa Bank last July. ($1 = 65.8425 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)