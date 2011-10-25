UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
BUDENNOVSK, Russia Oct 25 Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL plans to spend around $100 billion on capital expenditure over the next 10 years as the company expands abroad, LUKOIL's head Vagit Alekperov said on Tuesday.
He also said that LUKOIL aims to double gas production to more than 40 billion cubic metres a year during the same time span.
"We will need some $13 billion for that," he said.
LUKOIL is the only major Russian oil company which suffers from falling production due to a large portfolio of mature fields, and is pursuing a strategy designed to acquire more oversees assets.
Alekperov said that the bulk of upstream investments would be directed to the company's projects in Iraq, where it is ramping up work at the West Qurna-2 field, as well as in the Caspian Sea.
He also said the company will not completely sell its refinery plant in Odessa, Ukraine, but will allow other companies to process oil there.
The plant is designed to process 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil a year, but LUKOIL closed it down in October 2010 due to its poor financial performance. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker and Jane Merriman)
