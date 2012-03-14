* LUKOIL to up dividend payouts by 25 pct in 2012
* Eyes 50 pct increase in hydrocarbon production by 2021
* Total capex to exceed $150 billion by 2021
MOSCOW, March 14 Russia's No.2 crude
producer LUKOIL pledged on Wednesday to sharply
increase dividend payouts as it portrayed itself as a "cash cow"
for investors after presenting its new strategy.
"The new program focuses on increasing the investment appeal
and a dramatic growth of payments to shareholders," LUKOIL said
in a statement.
"Thus, the dividend payments are expected to increase by 25
percent in 2012 year-on-year. In the foreseeable future, the
growth of dividend payments may be many-fold compared with those
in 2011."
LUKOIL's dividend yield has held steady at around 3.5
percent for the past three years, while it has said it would pay
out 50.2 billion roubles ($1.7 billion) on its 2010 results, up
from 44.23 billion the year before.
The company has been struggling with declining production
from its mature fields in Russia and is banking on growth at its
foreign project s, which account for around 7 percent
of its total crude output.
LUKOIL is planning to increase its hydrocarbon production by
50 percent compared with 2011, while 17 percent of output is
expected to come from international projects, the company said
of its new strategy.
LUKOIL also said capital expenditure is planned to exceed
$150 billion by 2021, about 16 percent of which is to be
allocated to refining and marketing.
($1 = 29.4337 Russian roubles)
