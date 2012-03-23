(Adds LUKOIL comment)
MOSCOW, March 23 Russia's LUKOIL could
lose access to the Trebs & Titov field, which it had planned to
develop with mid-sized player Bashneft, Interfax
quoted the natural resources ministry as saying on Friday.
The news agency quoted Natural Resources Minister Yury
Trutnev as saying the LUKOIL-Bashneft joint venture set up to
develop the new field, in Russia's Arctic, did not meet licence
tender requirements.
Trutnev added the licence could be revoked and given solely
to Bashneft, Interfax said.
The winner of the licence is required to refine a share of
crude produced at Trebs and Titov which, with an estimated 200
million tonnes of oil, was the largest field left in government
control when the licence was issued in December 2011.
But the field is far from domestic oil pipelines.
Bashneft has guaranteed to refine an equivalent amount of
its own oil at its refineries near the city of Ufa, on the Volga
river, while the Trebs & Titov oil would be exported via
LUKOIL's Arctic terminal at Varandei.
Bashneft initially won the licence then agreed to the joint
venture, which does not formally control refinery capacity, with
LUKOIL.
"From a formal standpoint Mr. Trutnev is obviously
correct," LUKOIL spokesman Dmitry Dolgov said. "From a logical
point of view, there are no grounds to revoke the licence."
A Bashneft spokesman declined immediate comment.
