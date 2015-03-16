MOSCOW, March 16 Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, said on Monday it had set a new record in its hydrocarbon production last year outside Russia.

Lukoil Overseas, Lukoil's international arm, said its oil production increased 2.4 times from 2013 to reach 9.6 million tonnes, thanks to the West Qurna-2 project in Iraq, while gas output was at 6.8 billion cubic metres.

"This boosted the share of Lukoil Overseas in Lukoil's total oil production from 4.4 percent in 2013 to 10 percent in 2014, and its share in total hydrocarbon production from 9.5 percent to 13.3 percent," the company said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)