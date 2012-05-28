GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
MOSCOW May 28 Russia's No.2 oil producer LUKOIL reported on Monday a 7.7 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit to $3.79 billion, beating t h e analysts' average forecast of $3.07 billion, thanks to higher hydrocarbon prices.
LUKOIL said first-quarter sales grew 19 percent to $35.26 billion from $29.63 billion in the year-earlier period, while analysts expected sales to rise to $35.21 billion.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 0.1 percent to $5.35 billion from $5.34 billion a year ago.
The company also said its first quarter crude oil and natural gas liquids fell 1.7 pct to 169.0 million barrels. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.