MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil is leaving projects in Ivory Coast, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a source.

Lukoil has been operating in the Gulf of Guinea offshore Ivory Coast since 2006 and is operator of the offshore exploration projects at the CI-401, CI-205 and CI-504 blocks, according to website of its subsidiary www.lukoil-overseas.com. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)