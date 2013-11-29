MOSCOW Nov 29 Lukoil, Russia's No. 2 oil producer, is ready to resume cooperation with Iran when international sanctions are lifted, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov was quoted as saying on Friday.

"After sanctions are lifted - definitely. We are interested in all regions where hydrocarbon reserves lie," he told Interfax news agency in response to a question about lifting sanctions while in the city of Perm. Alekperov did not refer directly to any specific projects.

Iran and six world powers reached a deal early on Sunday to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions relief. But Iran's crude oil sales must not increase in the next six months. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)