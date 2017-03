MOSCOW Feb 17 Russian oil producer Lukoil is planning to double its production in Iraq to 100,000 tonnes per day in three years, Interfax news agency cited Lukoil's head as saying on state television on Tuesday.

Lukoil's West Qurna-2 field in Iraq is its biggest foreign project and plans to peak at 1.2 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter)