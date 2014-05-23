BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd Q4 FFO $0.03 per share
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
MOSCOW May 23 The production volume of the Qurna-2 field in Iraq has reached 200,000 barrels a day, the head of Russian oil major Lukoil Vagit Alekperov told journalists at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.
He said that in the two months since the field was launched production had risen from 120,000 a day.
"By the end of the year according to obligations 400,000 will be reached. Today there is no doubt that 400,000 will be reached by December," he said.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Jason Bush)
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.