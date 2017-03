MOSCOW, June 11 Russia's No.2 crude producer Lukoil said on Tuesday it had acquired a 65 percent stake in a new offshore upstream project in Ivory Coast.

Lukoil bought the stake from privately-owned Nigerian company Taleveras Energy which retained 25 percent in the project. The African country's state-owned firm PETROCI Holding has a remaining 10 percent stake, Lukoil said in a statement.

LUKOIL's production in Russia has been falling due to declining output at its depleted oilfields in Western Siberia and it has been aggressively acquiring upstream assets abroad, including Iraq's West Qurna-2 oilfield.

The Russian firm is already present in Ivory Coast, working at an adjacent block.