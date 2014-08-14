Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
MOSCOW Aug 14 Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil has agreed a three-year bridge loan for $1.5 billion with U.S. banks Citi and JPMorgan, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing two banking sources close to the deal.
Lukoil said in June that it may raise a bridge loan of up to $2 billion from the two U.S. banks, which were previously arranging a Eurobond issue for the company.
The Eurobond issue was postponed due to unfavourable market conditions linked to the Ukraine crisis after Western sanctions restricted Russian firms' access to international capital markets. The bridge loan will expire in July 2017, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
