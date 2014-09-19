MOSCOW, Sept 19 Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer, expects global oil prices to remain flat or decline, its Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said on Friday.

"If previously we were forecasting $100 (per barrel), now it's $90-95," Alekperov told Rossiya 24 television. He did not give a time frame.

Brent crude was flat at $97.69 a barrel on Friday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)