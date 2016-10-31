(Corrects output figure in paragraph six to 4.4 million tonnes,
not 1.5 million, after Lukoil clarifies data)
* Russia's Putin launches Lukoil's Filanovsky field
* Russia has said it will join a global pact to curb output
* Russian oil output seen at post-Soviet high in 2016
By Oksana Kobzeva
ASTRAKHAN, Russia, Oct 31 Russian President
Vladimir Putin, who has pledged to join a global pact to cap oil
output, gave the green light on Monday to start production at a
new Caspian Sea field owned by the country's No.2 oil producer
Lukoil.
The launch, the second major oil field opened by Russia in a
week and the fourth this year, puts a further question mark over
oil producers' pledges to limit output in order to support
global oil prices.
Non-OPEC members such as Russia made no specific commitment
about joining OPEC in capping output at a meeting with the oil
cartel last week. A day earlier, OPEC itself was unable to agree
on how to implement a global deal. .
Lukoil's move to put the Filanovsky offshore oilfield in the
Caspian Sea onstream comes just a week after it launched a field
in the Russian Arctic, Pyakyakhinskoye.
Russian oil production - already the world's biggest - is
expected to hit another post-Soviet high of 547 million tonnes
this year, or 10.95 million barrels per day (bpd), rising to 548
million tonnes next year.
Filanovsky is expected to produce 4.4 million tonnes (90,000
bpd) in 2017, rising to 6 million tonnes in 2019, Vagit
Alekperov, chief executive and Lukoil's biggest shareholder,
told reporters on Monday.
The company hopes the Filanovsky and Pyakyakhinskoye
oilfields will compensate for an output decline in West Siberia,
which Lukoil is trying to arrest by introducing a major drilling
programme.
Lukoil's production in Russia is seen at around 86.5 million
tonnes this year and at 87.5-88 million in 2017, with the rate
of production decline in West Siberia slowing to 1.5-2.5 percent
in 2017 from a forecast of 6.5-7 percent this year.
For a factbox on how Russia is ramping up its oil output in
2016-2017, click on.
Russian officials, including energy minister Alexander
Novak, have long said a global oil output freeze would be the
best option for the country but have not said at what level, nor
where Moscow might consider capping its own production.
Lukoil is adding its Caspian oil to the global glut along
with crude from a number of new deposits, launched or due to be
launched this year by Russian firms Rosneft and
Gazprom Neft.
Russia's Novatek, the country's second biggest gas
producer which is adding liquids to its production portfolio, is
targeting a 30 percent rise in oil and gas condensate production
this year.
($1 = 63.2549 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing
by Alexander Winning, Katya Golubkova and Mark Potter)