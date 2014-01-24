MOSCOW Jan 24 Lukoil, Russia's No.2
oil producer, plans to increase crude output by 1.5 percent this
year compared with 2013 after it launches its Iraqi West Qurna-2
field, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov was quoted as saying on
Friday.
Last year, Lukoil reversed a prolonged decline in its oil
production, increasing output by 1 percent to more than 1.8
million barrels per day (bpd), also thanks to new assets.
"We think that in 2014, taking into consideration the West
Qurna-2 launch ... production growth will be achieved. We will
grow by 1.5 percent," Alekperov told Prime news agency on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Alekperov reiterated that Lukoil plans to start oil
production at West Qurna-2 at the end of the first quarter or
the beginning of the second.
The launch of West Qurna-2, the world's second-largest
undeveloped field with recoverable oil reserves of around 14
billion barrels, will allow Lukoil to more than double its
overseas oil output which now accounts for around 6 percent of
total production.
The company has said it initially aims to pump 120,000
barrels per day (bpd) when production starts at the field, with
output rising to 1.2 million bpd at its peak, but plans have yet
to be finalised with the Iraqi government.
As a private-sector company, Lukoil is banned from securing
new offshore fields in Russia after recent laws reserved such
prospects for state-controlled enterprises.
Lukoil's largest shareholders are Alekperov and his deputy
Leonid Fedun.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Pravin Char)