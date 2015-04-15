MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil may see its crude output decline by less than 2 million tonnes in Russia this year, a company official said on Wednesday.

Ravil Maganov, who is in charge of Lukoil's upstream division, also told reporters oil output at the West Qurna-2 field in Iraq stood at 380,000-390,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)