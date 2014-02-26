MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian oil producer Lukoil
said on Wednesday it had halted production at the
Stavrolen petrochemical plant in the southern Russian city of
Budyonnovsk because of fire.
A fire broke out after a loss of pressure in the ethylene
section of the plant in Russia's southern region of Stavropol,
wounding several people, a local Emergency Ministry said earlier
on Wednesday.
It was not known what had caused the fire, Lukoil said in a
statement. The company added that possible timing for production
resumption will be announced after a special investigation
finishes its work.