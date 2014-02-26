MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian oil producer Lukoil said on Wednesday it had halted production at the Stavrolen petrochemical plant in the southern Russian city of Budyonnovsk because of fire.

A fire broke out after a loss of pressure in the ethylene section of the plant in Russia's southern region of Stavropol, wounding several people, a local Emergency Ministry said earlier on Wednesday.

It was not known what had caused the fire, Lukoil said in a statement. The company added that possible timing for production resumption will be announced after a special investigation finishes its work.