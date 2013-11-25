* Lukoil to report Q3 results on Nov. 26 * Net profit seen at $3.2 billion * Caspian Sea, Iraqi operations in focus MOSCOW, Nov 25 Lukoil, Russia's No. 2 oil producer, is expected to post $3.2 billion in third-quarter net profit, a 9 percent decline year-on-year due to higher taxes, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Lukoil is expected to post a 52 percent gain in the bottom line, thanks to higher oil and oil products prices, along with a lag in export duty payments. "We anticipate a very strong set of results ... in what should be the reverse of a very weak 2Q13," Otkritie analysts Alexander Burgansky and Roman Odarich said in a note. According to Alexander Kornilov of Alfa Bank, Lukoil's effective tax rate was around 14 percent in the third quarter of last year and he expects it to rise to 20 percent in the latest quarter. During the conference call scheduled for later on Tuesday, analysts will focus on possible delays to Lukoil's Caspian Sea and Iraqi West Qurna-2 projects, future sources of revenue as its fields in West Siberia mature. Lukoil has promised to launch West Qurna-2 around the turn of the year. Unrest in Iraq has since affected the operations of drilling companies Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc . Lukoil has declined to comment on the protests. Below are forecasts for Lukoil's third quarter, in billions of U.S. dollars. Net income Revenues EBITDA* Average 3.16 36.27 5.38 Q3 2012 3.51 35.5 5.44 Q2 2013 2.1 35.05 4.36 *Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Contributors included Alfa Bank, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank, Sberbank CIB, JP Morgan, UBS, BofA Merrill Lynch, Otkritie, Deutsche Bank, Region, Citi and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Additional reporting/writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)