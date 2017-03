MOSCOW Feb 19 Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, posted $7.8 billion in net profit in 2013, missing forecasts and down from $11 billion in the previous year.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected Lukoil to post $10.36 billion.

Lukoil said on Wednesday revenues stood at $141.5 billion in 2013, slightly up from $139.2 billion in 2012 and almost in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.