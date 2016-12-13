(Adds detail)

MOSCOW Dec 13 Vagit Alekperov, the long-standing chief executive and major shareholder of Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil, said he had declined to sell his stake in the company around three years ago and there were no more such proposals.

There has been market speculation that Lukoil may be the next acquisition target of bigger Russian peer Rosneft , which became the world's largest publicly traded oil producer by output in 2013 with the acquisition of TNK-BP.

"After our numerous refusals, there are no more such proposals," he said in an interview with TV station Rossiya-24 aired on Tuesday. Alekperov owns around 23 percent of Lukoil.

Lukoil's press service said the interview was conducted "several weeks ago".

Alekperov did not elaborate on who were the potential suitors for Lukoil. In 2013, Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft, said his company was not planning to buy Lukoil.

In the interview, Alekperov said Lukoil did not plan to withdraw from the Trebs and Titov oilfields in northern Russia. Lukoil is jointly developing the two fields with Bashneft , which Rosneft acquired in October.

There had been speculation that Lukoil may quit that joint venture after Rosneft bought control of Bashneft.

Alekperov also denied reports that President Vladimir Putin had offered him involvement in the privatisation of Rosneft.

Another Lukoil co-owner, Leonid Fedun, had not ruled out selling his stake to Rosneft "in theory" earlier this month. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Dale Hudson)