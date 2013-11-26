* Lukoil has had minor disruptions in Iraq
* Promise to launch West Qurna-2 by April
* Posted a 12 percent drop in Q3 net profit due to high
taxes, expenses
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Nov 26 Lukoil, Russia's second
largest oil producer, will launch its West Qurna-2 field in Iraq
by the end of March next year, helping the company to more than
double oil output abroad as it struggles with falling production
at home.
Iraq, OPEC's second-biggest oil producer, expects a robust
return to growth next year as foreign companies at work in its
giant southern oilfields push output towards the highest level
ever.
Security remains a concern, however, highlighted this month
when dozens of Shi'ite Muslim workers and tribesmen stormed a
Schlumberger Ltd camp at the Rumaila North oilfield
after accusing a foreign security adviser of insulting their
religion. Lukoil is not involved at that field.
"We do have once in a while different, clearly minor,
disruptions to construction work," Andrey Gaidamaka, Lukoil's
vice-president, told a conference call on Tuesday when asked
about recent unrest.
"We are well protected by the oil police, but we try to make
sure, to the maximum (that) we use negotiating tactics," he
said, saying that disruptions sometimes take time to resolve.
Lukoil had planned to launch West Qurna-2, the world's
second-largest undeveloped field with recoverable oil reserves
of around 14 billion barrels, around the turn of the year.
It aimed to reach production of 120,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in the first quarter of 2014, with output of 1.2 million
bpd at its peak, but plans have yet to be finalised with the
Iraq government.
Iraq has moved to restore calm at its southern oilfields.
Baker Hughes Inc said this week it was preparing to
resume work after protests in Basra prompted the U.S. oilfield
services company to stop work at the Rumaila field.
"We definitely will start commercial production at the West
Qurna field by the end of first quarter," Lukoil's Gaidamaka
said. "In March-April we will have commercial production at the
West Qurna-2 field on stream."
He reiterated the company plans to reach its initial
production target next year. Lukoil regained the right to
develop West Qurna-2 in 2009 after its initial concession was
cancelled following the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime.
Gazprom Neft, an oil arm of gas giant Gazprom
, said this month that a number of issues including
safety had led it to postpone initial production at its Badra
oilfield in Iraq until 2014.
FOCUS ON GROWTH
As a private sector company, Lukoil is banned from securing
new offshore fields in Russian waters by recent laws, which
reserve such prospects for state-controlled enterprises.
Lukoil's largest shareholders are Chief Executive Vagit
Alekperov and his deputy Leonid Fedun.
This leaves the company with no options but to develop
resources that are hard to recover - so called tight oil, which
recently received tax breaks to encourage investment, acquire
smaller Russian peers or grow abroad.
Lukoil's daily oil output fell 1.5 percent in 2012
year-on-year to 1.8 million bpd, of which some 110,000 bpd were
extracted abroad, mainly from Kazakhstan.
"Our international production is set to more than double
next year with the introduction of West Qurna-2," Gaidamaka told
the call, after Lukoil posted a 12 percent drop in third-quarter
net profit, blaming higher taxes and expenses.
Its net profit of $3.1 billion for the quarter was just shy
of an analysts' consensus forecast. Quarterly sales, however,
rose 3.5 percent from the year-earlier period to $36.7 billion,
beating analysts' forecasts for a 2 percent rise.
"The absence of glitter in Lukoil's performance ... is
depressing investors," said Alexei Kokin, an analyst at Uralsib
brokerage in Moscow. Lukoil shares closed down 0.5 percent in
Moscow, slightly underperforming a flat market.