KOGALYM, Russia Oct 6 Russian oil producer Lukoil said on Monday it had halted work at its oil refinery Petrotel in Romania.

Last week, Romanian prosecutors, police and customs inspectors searched the offices of five companies controlled by Lukoil in the city of Ploiesti, in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money laundering concerning an estimated 230 million euros ($288.81 million).

"The refinery is not working," a spokesman for Lukoil said. (1 US dollar = 0.7964 euro) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Kogalym and Denish Pinchuk in Moscow, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)