BUCHAREST Oct 6 Lukoil's
Petrotel-Lukoil refinery in Romania said on Monday that
authorities had confiscated its raw materials, crude oil and
products pending an investigation.
In a statement sent to Reuters, the refinery said:
"Following the seizure of (our) raw materials, crude and
products by penal investigation authorities, the Petrotel-Lukoil
refinery has halted production and commercial activity."
"The timing of the (production) restart will be announced
after a court rules on our appeal," it said.
Lukoil, Russia's No. 2 oil producer, said earlier on Monday
that it had halted work at its oil refinery in Romania, without
giving details.
Romanian prosecutors, police and customs inspectors raided
the offices of the refinery near the city of Ploiesti on
Thursday, in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money
laundering.
