By Olesya Astakhova and Radu-Sorin Marinas

KOGALYM, Russia/BUCHAREST Oct 6 Lukoil's Petrotel refinery in Romania said on Monday that authorities had confiscated its raw materials, crude oil and products, after prosecutors said last week they were investigating it on alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

"Following the seizure of (our) raw materials, crude and products by penal investigation authorities, the Petrotel-Lukoil refinery has halted production and commercial activity," the refinery said in a statement.

"The timing of the (production) restart will be announced after a court rules on our appeal," it said.

Romanian prosecutors, police and customs inspectors raided the offices of the refinery near the city of Ploiesti on Thursday, in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money laundering concerning an estimated 230 million euros ($290 million).

Lukoil, Russia's No. 2 oil producer, said earlier on Monday it had halted work at the refinery, which has the capacity to process 2.4 million tonnes of crude per year.

"It is of particular concern that as part of the ongoing investigation the refinery was ordered to stop production, jeopardizing the functioning of the entire production chain of Lukoil in Romania," Lukoil said in a statement issued from the Russian embassy in Bucharest to reporters in Moscow.

Oil Terminal SA, a Romanian state-controlled terminal operator that does business for Lukoil and other refineries, said in a statement to the bourse that the Ploiesti Court of Appeals had notified it that the value of seized Lukoil products "in tanks, pipelines ... being owned or under Oil Terminal custody amount to 1.039 billion lei (236.1 million euros)(11.8 billion Russian roubles)."

Lukoil, which has about 300 petrol stations across the Balkan state, had bought the Petrotel refinery in 1998.

Outside Russia, Lukoil has expanded aggressively in recent years to offset output declines in Russia, where its oilfields are becoming depleted. It has said it may trim its investment programmes due to Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

It also recently acquired several producing assets in Russia and is focusing on domestic projects. (1 euro = 4.4004 Romanian leu) (1 Russian rouble = 0.0878 Romanian leu)