BRIEF-Ferrellgas expands footprint in Southern California with acquisition of Valley Center Propane
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's second largest oil producer Lukoil said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 240 filling stations and six petroleum storage facilities in Ukraine to Austria's AMIC Energy Management GmbH (AMIC) to "optimise its asset structure".
Lukoil said due diligence of the assets was under way and the companies were preparing to sign a sale-and-purchase contract. It did not disclose financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* Abenteuer acquires Temiskaming & Fabre Cobalt-Silver Property