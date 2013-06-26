June 26 Shares of Russian software developer Luxoft Holdings Inc, a unit of IBS Group, rose 20 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $641 million.

The offering of 4.1 million Class A shares was priced at $17 per share, the mid point of its price range, raising $70 million.

The stock was trading up 17 percent at $19.85 at 1010 ET on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Luxoft counts Deutsche Bank, UBS and Boeing among its customers, and gets about 90 percent of its revenue from North America and Europe.

The company, which provides software development and support, product engineering, and technology consulting services, will use proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.