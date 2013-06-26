Banks, builders boost European shares as Trump-trade back on
* Basic resources, defence stocks also in demand (Adds details, closing prices)
MOSCOW, June 26 Russian software developer Luxoft, a unit of IBS Group, will offer its shares at $17 each and raise $70 million in a flotation on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said on Wednesday.
The price was set in the middle of an indicative range of $16 to $18 per share that Luxoft had set earlier this month.
The company is offering 2.05 million shares, and another 2.05 million shares are being offered by IBS. The underwriters of the deal can also purchase up to 613,810 additional shares as part of a 30-day over-allotment option.
The shares will begin trading on June 26.
* Basic resources, defence stocks also in demand (Adds details, closing prices)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 A decade ago, Lightspeed Venture Partners was an obscure firm investing in highly technical startups that were mostly unknown outside of Silicon Valley.
* Delta cargo launches GPS tracking, same-day shipments - website Source text : http://bit.ly/2m98zeN Further company coverage: