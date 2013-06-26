MOSCOW, June 26 Russian software developer Luxoft, a unit of IBS Group, will offer its shares at $17 each and raise $70 million in a flotation on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said on Wednesday.

The price was set in the middle of an indicative range of $16 to $18 per share that Luxoft had set earlier this month.

The company is offering 2.05 million shares, and another 2.05 million shares are being offered by IBS. The underwriters of the deal can also purchase up to 613,810 additional shares as part of a 30-day over-allotment option.

The shares will begin trading on June 26.