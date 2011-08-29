Aug 29 Russian money supply (M2) rose 0.5 percent on August 1 to 20,847.5 billion roubles ($723.9 billion) from 20,742.6 billion roubles a month earlier, the central bank said on its Web site on Monday.

M2 rose 22.2 percent in year-on-year terms, compared to 22.7 percent in the previous month.

M2 (bln roubles) Aug 1 July 1 Aug 1, 2010

Amount 20,847.5 20,742.6 17,063.3

Pct change m/m +0.5 +2.7 +1.0

Pct change y/y +22.2 +22.7 +35.2

NOTE - M2 is defined as total cash in circulation and rouble balances on accounts held by resident non-financial organisations and individuals.

For key Russian indicators click here <0#ECONRU>.