UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 17 Russian home electronics retailer M.Video said sales in 2012 reached 158 billion roubles ($5.21 billion), up almost 20 percent year-on-year.
Fourth quarter sales grew by 12 percent to 50 billion roubles, the company reported on Thursday.
Like-for-like sales over the full year grew by 9.3 percent, while in the fourth quarter like-for-like sales were up by one percent.
It opened 42 new stores during the year and closed seven, reaching a total of 296 outlets by the end of 2012. ($1 = 30.3272 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Reuters trainee Sonia Elks; editing by Megan Davies)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources