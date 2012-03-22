MOSCOW, March 22 U.S. pop singer Madonna has
promised to defy a recent law against homosexual "propaganda" in
Vladimir Putin's hometown of St. Petersburg on her upcoming tour
through Russia this summer.
Calling the legislation, which imposes fines for promoting
homosexuality among minors, a "ridiculous atrocity" on her
Facebook page, she said she would address the issue during her
show.
"I will come to St Petersburg to speak up for the gay
community, to support the gay community," she said. Her Russian
tour begins in August, months after the Moscow opening of her
private gym named after the artist's 2008 album "Hard Candy".
Homosexuality, punished with jail terms in the Soviet Union,
was only decriminalised in Russia in 1993, but much of the
homosexual community remains largely underground as anti-gay
prejudice runs deep.
The legislation was signed into law in March by St.
Petersburg mayor and Putin-ally Georgy Poltavchenko.
It imposes a fine of up to 500,000 roubles ($17,100) for
spreading what the bill calls homosexual "propaganda" that could
"damage the health, moral and spiritual development of the
underaged", defined as those under the age of 18.
The law has caused concerns among the gay community that it
could be used to clamp down on Russia's rare public displays of
homosexuality, such as gay parades.
Gay rights activists in Moscow and St. Petersburg, have
scheduled two "Slavic gay parades" during Madonna's tour
according to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender website
GayRussia.eu.
Numerous attempts to hold gay protests in Moscow, ruled
illegal by the authorities, have ended in multiple arrests and
clashes with ultra-Orthodox believers who say homosexuals should
be punished or treated in hospital for "illness".
In 2010 the European Court of Human Rights fined Russia for
banning homosexual parades in Moscow, in what gay rights
activists described as a historic victory.
Madonna sparked protests by Russian Orthodox church
activists on a visit to Moscow in 2006, when she sang "Live to
Tell" on a crucifix while wearing a crown of thorns.
($1 = 29.2875 Russian roubles)
