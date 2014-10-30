MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Thursday its board had recommended paying 152.07 roubles ($3.5) per share in dividends on the first nine months of the 2014 financial year.

Total payout would amount to 14.4 billion roubles, Magnit said in disclosure documents. (1 US dollar = 43.4377 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)