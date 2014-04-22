MOSCOW, April 22 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit may increase its dividend payout in the second half of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sergei Galitsky said on Tuesday.

"We currently pay around 30 percent (of net profit in dividends). In the second half we plan to increase that to 40 percent of net profit," Galitsky told a conference call. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)