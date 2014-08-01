MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Friday its board had recommended paying a dividend of 78.3 roubles ($2.19) per share on first-half 2014 results.

The company said it plans to pay 7.4 billion roubles in total in dividends from its January-June profits. ($1 = 35.7893 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)