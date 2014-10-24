MOSCOW Oct 24 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit may increase its dividend payout to between 40 and 60 percent of net income in 2015, the company's Chief Financial Officer Khachatur Pombukhchan told a conference call on Friday.

Magnit had earlier planned to increase its dividend payout to 40 percent of net profit in the second half of this year from an earlier level of 30 percent. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)