MOSCOW, July 30 Russian food retailer Magnit said on Thursday its board of directors had recommended paying 88.40 roubles ($1.48) per share in dividends on its results for the first half of 2015.

The company said in a regulatory filing that its board had recommended spending a total of 8.4 billion roubles on the dividend payments. ($1 = 59.6570 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)