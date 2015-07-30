MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, July 30 Russian food retailer Magnit said on Thursday its board of directors had recommended paying 88.40 roubles ($1.48) per share in dividends on its results for the first half of 2015.
The company said in a regulatory filing that its board had recommended spending a total of 8.4 billion roubles on the dividend payments. ($1 = 59.6570 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.