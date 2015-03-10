MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its sales increased 34 percent in February, year-on-year, to 70.3 billion roubles ($1.15 billion), after rising 35.3 percent in the previous month.
The company said in a statement it had opened 145 new stores in February, expanding selling space by 20.5 percent. ($1 = 60.8800 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.