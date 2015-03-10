MOSCOW, March 10 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its sales increased 34 percent in February, year-on-year, to 70.3 billion roubles ($1.15 billion), after rising 35.3 percent in the previous month.

The company said in a statement it had opened 145 new stores in February, expanding selling space by 20.5 percent. ($1 = 60.8800 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)