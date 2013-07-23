PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, July 23 Russian retailer Magnit expects to increase sales by 27-30 percent in rouble terms in 2013, a second upward revision of its growth guidance this year, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Sergei Galitskiy, Magnit's CEO and the biggest shareholder, also said on a conference call with analysts that the company's 2013 margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be in the range of 9.7-10 percent.
Magnit, Russia's biggest food retailer by sales as well as store count, earlier forecast revenue growth of between 27 and 29 percent and up to 9.8 percent EBITDA margin.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.