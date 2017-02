MOSCOW Nov 30 Russian retailer Magnit set its target for a planned secondary public offering (SPO) at $350 million, needed to fund investments, the company said on Wednesday in a statement.

Its major shareholders, Sergei Galitsky and Vladimir Gordeichuk, will forgo their pre-emptive rights and abstain from buying shares it said.

The offering will represent about 12 percent of shares. Russian companies can only place 25 percent of their shares abroad under stock market regulations, and Magnit has already exhausted its quota, so the offer will be made only in Russia.

