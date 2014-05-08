UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW May 8 Russia's biggest food retailer, Magnit , said on Thursday its sales increased 30.5 percent in April year-on-year, accelerating from 24.5 percent in March.
Magnit said sales amounted to 59.7 billion roubles ($1.69 billion) last month when it opened 87 new stores, bringing its total to 8,343.
The company earlier cut its full-year 2014 sales growth forecast to 22-24 percent from 25 percent as an economic slowdown started to hurt consumer confidence. ($1 = 35.4124 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources