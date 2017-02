MOSCOW Aug 24 The head of Russian food retailer Magnit (MGNT.MM) said on Wednesday the company has slightly cut its expected revenue growth forecast for 2011.

Sergey Galitskiy said Magnit now expected to increase its full-year sales by between 43 to 48 percent from the previous 46 to 48 percent growth forecast.

Earlier on Wednesday Magnit said its second-quarter net profit came to $79 million, below analysts' forecast of $83 million. [ID:nLDE77N05R]

(Reporting by Maria Plis; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alfred Kueppers)