UPDATE 1-British retail sales suffer biggest squeeze in nearly 7 years as inflation bites
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
MOSCOW, April 22 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit posted on Wednesday first-quarter net income of 9.5 billion roubles, up 36 percent year-on-year.
Magnit said in a statement that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 37 percent to 20.4 billion roubles. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.