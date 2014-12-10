PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Wednesday sales rose by 33.2 percent in November, year-on-year, to 66.9 billion roubles ($1.23 billion) after a 36 percent rise in the previous month.
The slowdown is due to the large number of store openings in November 2013 which created a high base-effect and was partly offset by higher inflation this year, Magnit said in a statement.
Magnit's sales in January-November rose 30.9 percent, year-on-year. It had said it expected 31-32 percent revenue growth in 2014. ($1 = 54.2577 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.