MOSCOW Nov 10 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Monday its sales grew 36.1 percent in October year-on-year, accelerating from a more than 34 percent rise in the previous month.

Magnit said its sales totalled 66.2 billion roubles ($1.42 billion) last month, bringing its 10-month result to 608.5 billion, an increase of 30.7 percent on the same period of 2013.

The company recently raised its forecast for full-year 2014 revenue growth to 31-32 percent from 26-29 percent. (1 US dollar = 46.5000 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)