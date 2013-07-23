PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, July 23 Russian retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 45.5 percent, year-on-year, beating forecasts, as it continued to gain market share by opening new stores.
Magnit, Russia's biggest food retailer by sales as well as store count, said net profit rose to $264.6 million from $181.9 million in the same period a year ago, above a Reuters poll forecast of $223 million.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation grew 39 percent to $486 million, giving a 10.85 percent margin against 10.13 percent a year ago and an average analysts' forecast of 9.85 percent.
